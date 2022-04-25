Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.33%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

