Howard S. Jonas Sells 42,896 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,313,904.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,858,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IDT stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $28.72. 203,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in IDT in the third quarter worth $864,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in IDT by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 480,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 130,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in IDT by 42.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IDT in the third quarter worth $318,000. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

