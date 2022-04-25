Hubbell Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $189.34. 521,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,970. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.47.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

