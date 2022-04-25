HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $535.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $690.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.84.

Shares of HUBS opened at $396.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -237.29 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $378.88 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

