Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) vs. Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Head to Head Survey

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Keppel REIT and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hudson Pacific Properties 2 4 1 0 1.86

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus target price of $28.28, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keppel REIT and Hudson Pacific Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $161.20 million 16.53 $179.48 million N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $896.84 million 4.06 $10.11 million $0.04 630.16

Keppel REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 1.68% 0.41% 0.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT (Get Rating)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

