Humana (HUM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Humana (NYSE: HUM) recently:

4/20/2022 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $486.00.

4/8/2022 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/7/2022 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $460.00 to $490.00.

3/31/2022 – Humana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $436.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HUM traded down $9.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $434.50. 23,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,858. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

