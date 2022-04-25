Humana (HUM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Humana (NYSE: HUM) recently:
- 4/20/2022 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/13/2022 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $486.00.
- 4/8/2022 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/7/2022 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $460.00 to $490.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Humana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $436.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of HUM traded down $9.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $434.50. 23,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,858. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
