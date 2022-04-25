Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

