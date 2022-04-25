Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBAN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after acquiring an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

