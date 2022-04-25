Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec began coverage on Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ibstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of Ibstock stock remained flat at $$2.31 during trading hours on Monday. Ibstock has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

