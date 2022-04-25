ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 160,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

ICL Group stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About ICL Group (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.