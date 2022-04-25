ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.10.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $233.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $204.80 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ICON Public by 65.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

