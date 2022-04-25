IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Million

Brokerages expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) will announce sales of $8.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $10.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $7.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $38.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.27 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDYA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after buying an additional 409,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after buying an additional 653,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after buying an additional 367,200 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after buying an additional 923,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $412.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

