IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.10. 6,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

