Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.64 Per Share

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 124.05 ($1.61) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £478.52 million and a P/E ratio of 12.41. Impact Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.60 ($1.65). The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

