Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.64 Per Share

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IHR opened at GBX 124.05 ($1.61) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.07. The company has a market cap of £478.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.60 ($1.65).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

