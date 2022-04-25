Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Incyte in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

