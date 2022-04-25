ING Groep (ING) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Shares of ING stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.70 ($13.66) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

