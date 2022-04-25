ING Groep (ING) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.
ING Groep has a payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.
Shares of ING stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Several brokerages recently commented on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.70 ($13.66) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ING Groep (Get Rating)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
