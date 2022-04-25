ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.45

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.70 ($13.66) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ING Groep by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,861,000 after buying an additional 406,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ING Groep by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 913.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

