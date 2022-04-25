ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.45

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.
ING Groep has a payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.
Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.70 ($13.66) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ING Groep by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,861,000 after buying an additional 406,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ING Groep by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 913.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ING Groep (Get Rating)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
