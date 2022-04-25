InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. InMode has set its FY22 guidance at $2.06-2.11 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.
INMD opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $99.27.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.
About InMode (Get Rating)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
