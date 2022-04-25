InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. InMode has set its FY22 guidance at $2.06-2.11 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $10,521,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in InMode by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,522 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 154,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.