InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. InMode has set its FY22 guidance at $2.06-2.11 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $27.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. InMode has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.92.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.
InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

