InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $27.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 677.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,184 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

