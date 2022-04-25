Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Innospec news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innospec by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Innospec by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Innospec by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $93.61 on Monday. Innospec has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

