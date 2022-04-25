Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALZN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 446,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALZN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

