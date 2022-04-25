Insider Buying: Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) Director Francis Sauve purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,755,575 shares in the company, valued at C$7,917,643.25.
Eloro Resources stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 88,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,891. The stock has a market cap of C$263.39 million and a PE ratio of -51.41. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.06 and a 52 week high of C$5.44. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.74.
About Eloro Resources (Get Rating)
