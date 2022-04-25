Insider Buying: Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) Director Francis Sauve purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,755,575 shares in the company, valued at C$7,917,643.25.

Eloro Resources stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 88,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,891. The stock has a market cap of C$263.39 million and a PE ratio of -51.41. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.06 and a 52 week high of C$5.44. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.74.

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

