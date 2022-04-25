Insider Buying: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Major Shareholder Buys 29,185 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 29,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at $439,730,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thomas Tull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Thomas Tull bought 10,850 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $248,682.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Tull bought 68,300 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Tull bought 253,637 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75.

NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $73,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

