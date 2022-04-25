Insider Buying: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Major Shareholder Buys 29,185 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 29,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at $439,730,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Thomas Tull also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Thomas Tull bought 10,850 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $248,682.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Tull bought 68,300 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Tull bought 253,637 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75.
NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.40.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $73,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
