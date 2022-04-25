Insider Buying: FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE – Get Rating) Director Anthony John Durkacz acquired 50,000 shares of FSD Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,996.25.

FSD Pharma Inc operates as a cannabis company in Canada. It is involved in hydroponic indoor cannabis production and processing activities. The company, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, holds license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. It has a strategic alliance agreement with SciCann Therapeutics Inc for the production and distribution of cannabinoid-based, patent pending, and indication-specific products developed by SciCann Therapeutics Inc The company was formerly known as Century Financial Capital Group Inc and changed its name to FSD Pharma Inc in May 2018.

