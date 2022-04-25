Insider Buying: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,621. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

