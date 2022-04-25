Insider Buying: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Acquires 67,671 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 67,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $853,331.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,455,607 shares in the company, valued at $30,965,204.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Identiv alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 24,606 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $368,597.88.

On Monday, March 7th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 26,399 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $403,376.72.

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20.

INVE traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.72. 397,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,014. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $283.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,272.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVE. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Identiv by 377.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.