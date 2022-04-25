Insider Buying: Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Buys 155,000 Shares of Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £162,750 ($211,748.63).

Jonathan Moulds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Jonathan Moulds acquired 250,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £257,500 ($335,024.72).

On Friday, February 4th, Jonathan Moulds acquired 600,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($710,382.51).

Shares of LIT stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.64. The firm has a market cap of £125.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 78.20 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Litigation Capital Management from GBX 94 ($1.22) to GBX 146 ($1.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

