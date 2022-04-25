Insider Buying: Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Insider Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) insider Paul Van der Burgh acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,646.37).

LON:LOOK opened at GBX 79.99 ($1.04) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.74. The firm has a market cap of £313.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. Lookers plc has a one year low of GBX 53.59 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 150 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 102 locations.

