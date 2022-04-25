Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 958,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,719,756.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,800.00.

TSE OSK traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.93. 773,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,579. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.73. Osisko Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

