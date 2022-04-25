Insider Buying: Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Senior Officer Buys 8,200 Shares of Stock

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sunny Lowe bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,080.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at C$100,080.18.

Solaris Resources stock traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.30. 257,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.05 and a 52-week high of C$17.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLS shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

