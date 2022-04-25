Insider Buying: Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Major Shareholder Purchases 783,900 Shares of Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at $587,992,041.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,940. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Xerox by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Xerox by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

