Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 79,568 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,634,326.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,453.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,986. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.72.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.