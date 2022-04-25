Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.41 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 294.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.