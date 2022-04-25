Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.41 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.
About Airbnb (Get Rating)
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
