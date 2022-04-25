Insider Selling: Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) CEO Sells 907 Shares of Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $33.89. 135,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

