Insider Selling: Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Sells 312 Shares of Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) insider Jason Duncan sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $10,430.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,008 shares in the company, valued at $535,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALBO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.89. 135,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,027. The company has a market cap of $656.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.07. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

