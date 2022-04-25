Insider Selling: American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) CFO Sells 25,389 Shares of Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.62. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 25,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.