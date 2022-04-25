Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Sells 12,860 Shares of Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE STZ traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,381.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $371,552,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $87,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $68,144,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

