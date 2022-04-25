Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $3,960,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Brian Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,322. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $97.74. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $88,196,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 630,881 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 135.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 354,456 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 897,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,146,000 after purchasing an additional 231,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,388 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

