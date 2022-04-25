Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 59,154 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.93. 799,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,753,781. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

