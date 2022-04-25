Insider Selling: Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Retractable Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.52. 5,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

