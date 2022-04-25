Insider Selling: Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) Director Sells 133,500 Shares of Stock

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) Director Terence Harbort sold 133,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$38,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,383,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,271,118.43.
Shares of SAE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 437,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,309. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.01 million and a PE ratio of 38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 74.63, a current ratio of 76.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sable Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.
