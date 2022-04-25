Insider Selling: Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) Director Sells 133,500 Shares of Stock

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) Director Terence Harbort sold 133,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$38,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,383,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,271,118.43.

Shares of SAE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 437,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,309. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.01 million and a PE ratio of 38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 74.63, a current ratio of 76.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sable Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 58,629 hectares (ha), El Fierro project, El Fierrazo project, Los Pumas project, and Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and Vinata project, El Escarpe project, and Sain Alto and Caolin mineral application covering an area of 39,414 ha titled located in Mexico.

