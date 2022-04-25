Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells 473 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average of $169.65. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.89.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

