Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $1,597,354.50 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, George Goodwin sold 10,931 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $586,776.08.

On Monday, February 28th, George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 682,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,020. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $610.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

