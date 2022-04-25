Insider Selling: Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Sells 12,750 Shares of Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) insider Jos Sclater sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,191 ($41.52), for a total transaction of £406,852.50 ($529,342.31).

ULE stock traded down GBX 25.23 ($0.33) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,164.77 ($41.18). The company had a trading volume of 175,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,081. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,976 ($25.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,420 ($44.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,211.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,161.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.54) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($30.58) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.57).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

