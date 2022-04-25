Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,038. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

