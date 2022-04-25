Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.69.

ITRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 379,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,778. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.