Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. Intel posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

INTC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,966,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,958,137. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $214,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

