International Business Machines Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines stock opened at $138.25 on Monday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.